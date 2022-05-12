Emma Muscat Shines In Major Performance For The Eurovision Jury
Malta’s Eurovision 2022 star Emma Muscat quite literally shined at the Eurovision 2022 Jury Finals in Turin.
Last night, Emma Muscat performed her song ‘I Am What I Am’ at the Eurovision 2022 Jury Finals in Turin.
Emma’s performance was met with screaming and cheers from the crowd and even got one of the hosts, Laura Pausini, up on her feet dancing and while we won’t know how the jury voted until the finals on Saturday, it’s definitely a good and comforting sign ahead of the semi-finals which will be held tonight. Emma will be the sixth performance tonight.
As things stand, official bookmakers are giving Malta’s entry a 54% chance of getting through to the final.
Malta is currently placed 11th on the list, meaning the island is technically currently not predicted to make it through to the finals.
However, odds on semis are notoriously fickle due to the whole voting system and the jury’s vote added onto that. In other words, it’s still all up in the air.
Will you be tuning in to the semi-finals tonight?