Emma Muscat Shines In Major Performance For The Eurovision Jury

Malta’s Eurovision 2022 star Emma Muscat quite literally shined at the Eurovision 2022 Jury Finals in Turin.

Last night, Emma Muscat performed her song ‘I Am What I Am’ at the Eurovision 2022 Jury Finals in Turin.

Emma’s performance was met with screaming and cheers from the crowd and even got one of the hosts, Laura Pausini, up on her feet dancing and while we won’t know how the jury voted until the finals on Saturday, it’s definitely a good and comforting sign ahead of the semi-finals which will be held tonight. Emma will be the sixth performance tonight.

As things stand, official bookmakers are giving Malta’s entry a 54% chance of getting through to the final.