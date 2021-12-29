Emma Muscat Takes Eurovision Plunge As She Submits Song For Malta Contest 

Emma Muscat will seek to represent Malta at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after submitting a song for the upcoming festival.

The Maltese singer will sing ‘Out Of Sight’ at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest semi-final next February, a song she co-wrote with Antonio Caputo, Gabriel Rossi and Lorenzi Santarelli.

Muscat shot up to local stardom in 2018 when she competed on the Italian talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi, finishing fourth in the singing category and winning a contract with Warner Music Italy.

She has since released a number of songs, including the summer anthem ‘Sangria’, ‘Meglio di Sera’, and ‘Più Di Te’.