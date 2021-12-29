Emma Muscat Takes Eurovision Plunge As She Submits Song For Malta Contest
Emma Muscat will seek to represent Malta at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after submitting a song for the upcoming festival.
The Maltese singer will sing ‘Out Of Sight’ at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest semi-final next February, a song she co-wrote with Antonio Caputo, Gabriel Rossi and Lorenzi Santarelli.
Muscat shot up to local stardom in 2018 when she competed on the Italian talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi, finishing fourth in the singing category and winning a contract with Warner Music Italy.
She has since released a number of songs, including the summer anthem ‘Sangria’, ‘Meglio di Sera’, and ‘Più Di Te’.
As revealed by Lovin Malta earlier this month, Aidan, the voice behind the summer track Naħseb Fik, has also submitted a song, Ritmu.
The other 20 semi-finalists are Nicole Hammett, Jessica Grech, Janice Mangion, Denise Mercieca, Matt BLXCK, Baklava Ft Nicole, Sarah Bonnici, Richard Micallef, Norbert Bondin, Derrick Schembri, Nicole Azzopardi Jessica Muscat, Miriana Conte, Raquel Galdes Briffa, Jade Vella, Francesca Scibberas, Mark Anthony Bartolo, Enya Magri, Malcolm Pisani and Rachel Lowell.
Sixteen will qualify to the final, with the winner representing Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy in May 2022.
Cover photo: Left: Emma Muscat’s Instagram, Right: Emma Muscat in her music video Sangria
Are you looking forward to listening to Emma’s song?