Emma Muscat To Give Interview Tomorrow Morning As Eurovision Song Change Rumours Swirl

Emma Muscat will be interviewed on TVAM tomorrow morning amidst growing rumours that she is set to change the song with which she will represent Malta at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Emma has already confirmed she will release a new single called I Am What I Am on 14th March and published a selfie with a curious expression when asked on Instagram whether she will change her Eurovision song.

The 22-year-old singer won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest last month, with her song Out Of Sight winning the maximum 12 points from all jurors as well as the public vote. However, the song received a lukewarm reaction from Eurovision fans internationally and betting odds are currently only giving Malta a 1% chance of winning the contest.

Malta has already changed its Eurovision song following a national selection once before, back in 2016 when Ira Losco won the MESC with ‘Chameleon’ but ended up replacing it with ‘Walk On Water’. Do you think Emma Muscat should change her Eurovision song?