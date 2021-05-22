Welcome Back Eileen! Matt’s Eurovision Live Show Returns Tonight With Even More Celebs And Heavyweights

Ladies and gentlemen, we have finally arrived. Tonight, Destiny takes on the Eurovision Grand Finals with the hopes of bringing the gold back home for the first time in Malta’s history… and Lovin Malta’s Matt Baldacchino will be on Instagram Live for the whole thing.

Just like last Tuesday, Matt will be returning to Lovin Malta’s Instagram page for an hours-long, running commentary full of shade and all the RBFs you could ever hope for. And yes, a list of celebrity guests will also feature.

Special co-host Eileen Montesin is back to reprise her legendary Eurovision commentary role… but Matt will also be calling a number of former Eurovision representatives and social media heavyweights throughout the night.

This time round, Eileen will be joining us for the most crucial moments of the contest, like the opening, Destiny’s performance, and of course the tense allocation of points.

Meanwhile, expect appearances from Claudia and Fabrizio Faniello, Alexandra Alden, Martina Zammit, Jasmine Abela, Brooke Borg, Miguel Samuel among others… and of course our previous representative, Michela Pace.

But you know us – expect surprises throughout the night!

And if you’re still not sure whether you need to join, here’s a taste of what happened last Tuesday when Destiny was announced as a finalist.

Also returning tonight is Dave and Tim’s live blog, promising a whole lot of diverging opinions, GIFs, memes and shady comments galore.