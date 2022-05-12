Back With A Bang The Eurovision 2022 Is Better Than Ever

The month of May can only mean one thing. Glittering dresses, funky tunes, love songs and powerful ballads are back on the big screen as the Eurovision 2022 is here! Being one of the few contests where each country gets the opportunity to showcase their creativity and musical talent, where did Eurovision even begin? No matter if you’re 18 or 80 years old, you definitely have a memory revolving around Eurovision. Starting way back in 1956, the aim of the Eurovision always has been to push the boundaries of what live broadcasting can do. Only seven nations took place in Eurovision 1956 but times have changed, Eurovision has grown grander year by year, and 40 different countries will be forming part of Eurovision 2022.

Countries ranging from Montenegro to Iceland will be taking place in this year’s edition. As per usual, this week is known as Eurovision week. The first semi-finals happened on the 10th May, the second semi-finals will be going down tonight and the grand finale will be on the 14th May. This year, the beautiful Emma Muscat with her song I Am What I Am will be taking to the stage to represent our country. Finding love and fame when she went on Amici in 2018, Muscat blew up in Italy. With her powerful voice, heartfelt song and gorgeous goddess-like features – Emma is bound to leave the judges and all of Europe speechless.

Think Emma has what it takes to bring us to the top and win Eurovision 2022? Check out Meridianbet and the odds they have available in every single country. If you have a good feeling about a specific song which you think will be crowned the winner, you can place your bet at Meridianbet. With the option to bet on who will be crowned the winner for each semi-final, the overall winner, and even which country will win from specific areas of Europe, you are spoilt for choice at Meridianbet. At the moment Malta has the odds of 84.33 of winning the Thursday 12th semi-final, but this could all change in the blink of an eye. If you plan on betting you better get on it as the longer you wait, the more the odds will fluctuate.

Betting is simple, all you need to do is log in to your Meridianbet account, head on over to the Eurovision 2022 page and place your bets. Don’t have a Meridianbet account? Don’t worry. Sign up via this link and you could benefit from promotions, offers, and even a cheeky bonus or two when playing with Meridianbet. Who do you think will win Eurovision 2022?

Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.