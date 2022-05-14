Ukraine Wins Eurovision Song Contest
Ukraine has won the 2022 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, with Kalush Orchestra’s Stefania’s wowing the public vote.
Although the United Kingdom won the jury vote by a clear margin, with Ukraine quite a way behind, the wartorn country came back from behind with over 400 votes from the general public .
As the result was confirmed, one of the singers from Kalush Orchestra thanked the public for supporting his country in these difficult times, closing off his victory speech with “Slava Ukraini”.
The UK finished in second place, with Spain third, Sweden fourth and Serbia fifth.
Ukraine was the clear favourite to win the competition, with their odds shooting up following the country’s Russian invasion. Russia was excluded from the contest as a result of the invasion.
Here's the Grand Final scoreboard! Congratulations Ukraine! 🇺🇦 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/bod7ZYKtpM
— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 14, 2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Ukraine, stating that their victory isn’t just a reflection of their talent, but of “the unwavering support for your fight for freedom”.
Congratulations to Ukraine for winning the @Eurovision Song Contest 2022.
It is a clear reflection of not just your talent, but of the unwavering support for your fight for freedom.
Incredibly proud of @SamRyderMusic and how he brilliantly represented the UK tonight.
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 14, 2022
Do you think Ukraine deserved to win the Eurovision?