Ukraine Wins Eurovision Song Contest

Ukraine has won the 2022 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, with Kalush Orchestra’s Stefania’s wowing the public vote.

Although the United Kingdom won the jury vote by a clear margin, with Ukraine quite a way behind, the wartorn country came back from behind with over 400 votes from the general public .

As the result was confirmed, one of the singers from Kalush Orchestra thanked the public for supporting his country in these difficult times, closing off his victory speech with “Slava Ukraini”.

The UK finished in second place, with Spain third, Sweden fourth and Serbia fifth.

Ukraine was the clear favourite to win the competition, with their odds shooting up following the country’s Russian invasion. Russia was excluded from the contest as a result of the invasion.