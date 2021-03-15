EUROVISION DEBUT: Watch Destiny’s Colourful Electro-Swing Video For Her New 2021 Empowerment Anthem

The song many of us have long been waiting for is finally here. Malta’s Eurovision entry for 2021, Je Me Casse, has finally been revealed and it is an utterly fantastic feast for the senses thanks to Destiny’s amazing stage presence.

This author has been a rabid fan of Eurovision for years now, and it is hard to deny that Malta has not had an entry so colourful, upbeat and, most importantly, phenomenally fun in far too long.

Je Me Casse is not only a beautiful song about the empowerment of a strong woman and empowering other women, but also a song that amazingly captures all the feel-good vibes that we look for in music.