EUROVISION DEBUT: Watch Destiny’s Colourful Electro-Swing Video For Her New 2021 Empowerment Anthem
The song many of us have long been waiting for is finally here. Malta’s Eurovision entry for 2021, Je Me Casse, has finally been revealed and it is an utterly fantastic feast for the senses thanks to Destiny’s amazing stage presence.
This author has been a rabid fan of Eurovision for years now, and it is hard to deny that Malta has not had an entry so colourful, upbeat and, most importantly, phenomenally fun in far too long.
Je Me Casse is not only a beautiful song about the empowerment of a strong woman and empowering other women, but also a song that amazingly captures all the feel-good vibes that we look for in music.
Destiny’s execution of the electric swing and soul elements of the song are perfect reminders of everything we love from Eurovision: the ability to get up and dance to an amazing song and to do nothing but smile as you listen to it, cheering along.
Je Me Casse also reminds us of what we’ve been missing throughout the pandemic in going to a club and getting lost in the fantastic, hip-swaying music.
Whilst Destiny’s catchphrase for 2021 is most certainly ‘Destined for Greatness’, who can blame her? Her powerful voice, her young and fresh attitude towards her music and now this phenomenal song all but guarantee that Destiny will be a strong competitor this year.
Look out Rotterdam, Destiny is self-assured, powerful and not here to play around. Malta has officially started it’s Eurovision season and this bop is going to be hard to compete with.
