Eurovision Grand Final Running Order Revealed With Malta Performing Sixth On The Big Night

However, all eyes will be on that sixth performance of the night, when Destiny hits the stage with her hit electro-swing anthem ‘Je Me Casse’.

Cyprus’ Elena Tsagrinou will open the show with ‘El Diablo’ while San Marino’s Senhit will bring the evening to a close with ‘Adrenalina’.

The Eurovision Grand Final running order has been revealed with Malta coming in as the sixth performance on the big night.

She will be followed by Portugal’s The Black Mamba who will be performing ‘Love Is On My Side’.

Italy, France and Malta have been ranked as the bookmakers’ favourites to triumph on Saturday, with France overtaking Malta in recent hours.

Nonetheless, Destiny has risen in popularity over the past few weeks, especially after her stellar semi-finals performance, and has earned the support of a number of global celebrities including Cascada, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Conchita, Gianluca Vacchiand and BBC’s Scott Mills.

A total of 26 entries will be participating during the grand final this Saturday, including the so-called ‘Big Five’ – France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy.

If Destiny wins, she will be the first contestant to win both the Eurovision and the Junior Eurovision.

