EXCLUSIVE: Aidan Submits Upbeat Song Entirely In Maltese For Eurovision

Aidan, the singer behind the hit summer anthem Naħseb Fik, will seek to represent the nation at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. After uploading a cryptic Instagram story today, Aidan confirmed with Lovin Malta that he has submitted a song entirely in Maltese for next year’s Malta Eurovision Song Contest. Although he didn’t reveal the song’s name, he described it as an “upbeat pop song with a very European sound’ and confirmed. He also confirmed that he wrote the lyrics and music himself.

“After the success of Naħseb Fik, several people from various European counties encouraged me to represent Malta at the Eurovision,” Aidan said. “Naħseb Fik has been doing the rounds in many Eurovision fan communities and I’ve been receiving a lot of messages from foreigners to tell me to submit.” “Honestly, I was surprised by the reaction because Naħseb Fik is in Maltese and we’ve always told ourselves that if we send a Maltese song to the Eurovision it won’t be a hit and people won’t vote for it.” “However, I think it’s time to try it out. I could have written a song in English but there’s something very special about this one.” Aidan said he’s a huge fan of Eurovision and has been working on this song since May, including with international producers.

Aidan competed in the 2018 Malta Eurovision Song Contest, finishing fourth with Dai Laga. Since then, he has contested on X Factor Malta and Mużika Mużika and released seven singles, all of which topped the local radio charts. This year alone, he released three singles – Naħseb Fik, Heart Emoji and 24/7, the latter of which also features DJ Carlo Gerada. Naħseb Fik also won the best music video award at this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards. The Malta Eurovision Song Contest will return sometime next year for the first time since 2018, after the previous two representatives – Michela Pace and Destiny Chukunyere – were chosen via X Factor Malta. Are you looking forward to listening to Aidan’s Eurovision song?