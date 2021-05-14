Good Omens? Destiny Wins Award That Previous Eurovision Victors Have Won

With just days to go until the Eurovision Song Contest, Malta’s starlet Destiny Chukunyere is already making a name for herself after being honoured with a prestigious award.

While doing her press rounds in the lead up to Eurovision, Destiny was presented with an award that in previous years had been given to other winners – the OUTMusic Award!

“This is a great award and I’m so honoured and grateful to follow the footsteps of previous award winners like Lena, Loreen, Emmelie de Forest, Mans Zamerlow, Netta Barzilai and Duncan Lawrence,” she said on Facebook.

Destiny was presented with the award after receiving over 8,000 votes on the Rotterdam-based LBGTQ+ television network, along with votes submitted by a jury.

With the OUTTv award in her possession, Destiny now joins the ranks of previous Eurovision winners, but much needs to be done to convince Europe that she should be this year’s winner.

Following yesterday’s dress rehearsal (in which she revealed a new, silvery outfit), Destiny once again became the favourite to win according to bookmakers’ odds.

However, it all changed overnight as France and Italy raced ahead to the number one and two spots, with Malta falling to third with a 14% chance of winning this year’s Eurovision.

Nonetheless, Destiny remains fully confident in her ability and look – and we do too!

If Destiny wins, she will be the first contestant to win both the Eurovision and the Junior Eurovision.

Tag someone who loves Eurovision