‘Case Closed’: Italian Eurovision Winner Tests Negative For Cocaine 

Italian Eurovision winner Damiano David has tested negative for cocaine, putting to bed speculation that he had used the drug during the show.

The European Broadcasting Union announced this in a statement, following a request for an investigation by the Italian delegation.

“The EBU, as requested by the Italian delegation, has conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage,” the EBU said in a statement. “A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Måneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU.”

“No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed.”

“We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band.”

“We wish to congratulate Måneskin once again and wish them huge success. We look forward to working with our Italian member Rai on producing a spectacular Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year.”