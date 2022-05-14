It’s Eurovision Night: Catch Lovin Malta’s Live Commentary Tonight

The big day is here – the 2022 Eurovision Final show kicks off tonight. And even though Malta will not participate in this year’s Grand Final, we know many of you are still waiting on the edge of your seats to find out who will be crowned the winner. So here’s a reminder of Lovin Malta’s own commentary during the long-awaited Final – featuring renowned radio host Valentina Rossi, UK presenter Steve Miller, and Lovin Malta’s own Matt and Dave. They’re ready to give you an open, honest and sometimes biting coverage on Instagram, live tonight from 8pm onwards.

British TV host Steve Miller, who is currently working on a weight loss documentary with Lovin Malta, will also be joining us on the big night, as well as lending his own unique spin to the Eurovision festivities with a trip over to Lollipop, the self-described No. 1 queer night out in the Maltese islands. Besides the commentary, our hosts will be keeping you entertained with a range of games, including eating and drinking games – thanks to food provided by Sphinx Pastizerria and CFC, along with Disaronno and Corvo wine provided by P Cutajar.

We’ll also have some games planned for you, with the opportunity to join in as the night goes on. As always, of course, remember to drink and party responsibly when playing along. Of course, there will be plenty of lead-up to the Grand Final, including some tidbits on both semi-finals over Tuesday and Thursday, which is sure to include some hot takes of our faves and absolute hates. Be sure to also check out the Eurovision Hub over on our website. Tune in at 8pm on Saturday night and tag a Eurovision fan!