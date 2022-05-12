Kalkara Mayor Makes Impassioned Appeal For Nation To Support Emma Muscat, Come What May
Kalkara mayor and TV presenter Wayne Aquilina has urged the nation not to turn on Emma Muscat if she fails to qualify from tonight’s Eurovision semi-final.
“Malta will take part in the Eurovision tonight and Facebook will be packed with experts on music, fashion, choreography, and probably even language this year,” Aquilina said.
“If Malta qualifies for the final, we will still manage to find something to complain about. If we don’t qualify, then try and stop the tongues of those ‘experts’ who will start bringing up everything, rope in third parties and insist we should have sent another singer or that Emma should have sung differently or that we shouldn’t even have taken part.”
“My point is I have no doubt that Emma and her team are doing their utmost to qualify for the final and lets’s not destroy our own ambassador.”
“If we qualify tonight, then let’s support Malta in the final and if we don’t qualify, then Emma will remain Emma and she wouldn’t have done anything wrong to make us change our minds about her.”
Emma Muscat will be the sixth act to perform in tonight’s semi-final and will hope to finish in the top ten and qualify for Sunday’s final. As it stands, bookmakers expect Malta to finish in 11th place, narrowly behind Cyprus, but of course everything is still up in the air.
Good luck Emma!