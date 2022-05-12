Kalkara Mayor Makes Impassioned Appeal For Nation To Support Emma Muscat, Come What May

Kalkara mayor and TV presenter Wayne Aquilina has urged the nation not to turn on Emma Muscat if she fails to qualify from tonight’s Eurovision semi-final.

“Malta will take part in the Eurovision tonight and Facebook will be packed with experts on music, fashion, choreography, and probably even language this year,” Aquilina said.

“If Malta qualifies for the final, we will still manage to find something to complain about. If we don’t qualify, then try and stop the tongues of those ‘experts’ who will start bringing up everything, rope in third parties and insist we should have sent another singer or that Emma should have sung differently or that we shouldn’t even have taken part.”

“My point is I have no doubt that Emma and her team are doing their utmost to qualify for the final and lets’s not destroy our own ambassador.”