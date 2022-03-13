Listen: Emma Muscat’s Potential ‘New Eurovision Song’ Has Been Leaked
Rumours that Emma Muscat is set to change her Eurovision song have been abounding in recent days, and her new song may now have just been leaked.
International music news website Musiable has published what it claims to be I Am What I Am, a new song that Emma is set to officially release tomorrow.
Although nothing is official yet, speculation has been rife that I Am What I Am will actually replace Out Of Sight as the song to represent Malta at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.
Emma recently published a selfie with a curious expression when asked on Instagram whether she will change her Eurovision song and she is set to be interviewed on TVAM tomorrow morning.
The 22-year-old singer won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest last month, with her song Out Of Sight winning the maximum 12 points from all jurors as well as the public vote.
However, the song received a lukewarm reaction from Eurovision fans internationally and betting odds are currently only giving Malta a 1% chance of winning the contest.
If I Am What I Am is indeed Malta’s new song, will it fare any better?
Which song do you prefer?