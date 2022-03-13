Listen: Emma Muscat’s Potential ‘New Eurovision Song’ Has Been Leaked 

Rumours that Emma Muscat is set to change her Eurovision song have been abounding in recent days, and her new song may now have just been leaked.

International music news website Musiable has published what it claims to be I Am What I Am, a new song that Emma is set to officially release tomorrow.

Although nothing is official yet, speculation has been rife that I Am What I Am will actually replace Out Of Sight as the song to represent Malta at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.