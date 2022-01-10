د . إAEDSRر . س

LISTEN: Malta’s Eurovision Hopefuls Release 20-Second Teasers With Emma Muscat And Aidan Vying For Top Spot

The battle for Malta’s coveted spot on the Eurovision stage is heating up with each contestant releasing a 20-second teaser of the song they hope will win the crown.

It’s been three years since artists across Malta and Gozo competed to become the country’s entry in the Eurovision. And we’re already hyped for this year’s contestants, with international starlet Emma Muscat, local sensation Aidan, and former X Factor Malta contestants hitting the stage.

Without further ado, here are the 22 songs hoping to head to Turin, in no particular order:

Aidan – Ritmu 

Emma Muscat – Out Of Sight 

Miriana Conte – Look What You’ve Done Now 

Nicole Hammett – A Lover’s Heart 

Denise Mercieca – Boy

Baklava Ft. Nicole – Electric Indigo 

Richard Micallef – Hey Little 

Nicole Azzopardi – Into The Fire 

Norbert Bondin – How Special You Are

Raquel Galdes Briffa – Over You 

Mark Anthony Bartolo – Serenity 

Malcolm Pisani – We Came For Love

Jessica Grech – Aphrodisiac 

Janice Mangion – Army 

Matt BLXCK – Come Around 

Sarah Bonnici – Heaven 

Derrick Schembri – II

Jessica Muscat – Kaleidoscope

Giada – Revelacion 

Francesca Sciberras – Rise 

 

Rachell Lowell – White Doves 

Enya Magri – Shame 

Who do you think will win?

