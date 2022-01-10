LISTEN: Malta’s Eurovision Hopefuls Release 20-Second Teasers With Emma Muscat And Aidan Vying For Top Spot
The battle for Malta’s coveted spot on the Eurovision stage is heating up with each contestant releasing a 20-second teaser of the song they hope will win the crown.
It’s been three years since artists across Malta and Gozo competed to become the country’s entry in the Eurovision. And we’re already hyped for this year’s contestants, with international starlet Emma Muscat, local sensation Aidan, and former X Factor Malta contestants hitting the stage.
Without further ado, here are the 22 songs hoping to head to Turin, in no particular order:
Aidan – Ritmu
Emma Muscat – Out Of Sight
Miriana Conte – Look What You’ve Done Now
Nicole Hammett – A Lover’s Heart
Denise Mercieca – Boy
Baklava Ft. Nicole – Electric Indigo
Richard Micallef – Hey Little
Nicole Azzopardi – Into The Fire
Norbert Bondin – How Special You Are
Raquel Galdes Briffa – Over You
Mark Anthony Bartolo – Serenity
Malcolm Pisani – We Came For Love
Jessica Grech – Aphrodisiac
Janice Mangion – Army
Matt BLXCK – Come Around
Sarah Bonnici – Heaven
Derrick Schembri – II
Jessica Muscat – Kaleidoscope
Giada – Revelacion
Francesca Sciberras – Rise
Rachell Lowell – White Doves
Enya Magri – Shame
Who do you think will win?