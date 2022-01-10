LISTEN: Malta’s Eurovision Hopefuls Release 20-Second Teasers With Emma Muscat And Aidan Vying For Top Spot

The battle for Malta’s coveted spot on the Eurovision stage is heating up with each contestant releasing a 20-second teaser of the song they hope will win the crown.

It’s been three years since artists across Malta and Gozo competed to become the country’s entry in the Eurovision. And we’re already hyped for this year’s contestants, with international starlet Emma Muscat, local sensation Aidan, and former X Factor Malta contestants hitting the stage.

Without further ado, here are the 22 songs hoping to head to Turin, in no particular order: