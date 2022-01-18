LISTEN: Malta’s Eurovision Hopefuls Release Full Songs Ahead Of February Festival 

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest organisers have released the full versions of the 22 songs that could represent the country at this year’s music festival. 

Judging by initial YouTube statistics, Aidan and Emma Muscat are the early favourites, with both their songs viewed several thousands more times than their competitors.  

However, it is early days and a dark horse could yet pull off a surprise.

These are the 22 songs.

1. Enya Magri – Shame

2. Raquel – Over You

3. Nicole Hammett – A Lover’s Heart

4. Aidan – Ritmu 

5. Rachel Lowell – White Doves

6. Francesca – Rise

7. Baklava ft Nicole – Electric Indigo

8. Richard Edwards – Hey Little

9. Derrick – II 

10. Nicole Azzopardi – Into The Fire

11. Mark Anthony Bartolo – Serenity

12. Norbert – How Special You Are

13. Sarah Bonnici – Heaven

14. Janice Mangion – Army

15. MATT BLXCK – Come Around

16. Jessica Grech – Aphrodisiac

17. Jessika – Kaleidoscope

18. Giada – Revelación

19. Miriana Conte – Look What You’ve Done Now 

20. Malcolm Pisani – We Came For Love

21. Denise – Boy

22. Emma Muscat – Out Of Sight

These singers will compete in a semi-final on 17th February, with the top 16 qualifying to the final two days later.

The winner will represent Malta at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy on 14th May. 

Cover photo: From left: Emma Muscat, AIDAN, Nicole Hammett, Janice Mangion (Photos: Instagram)

