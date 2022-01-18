LISTEN: Malta’s Eurovision Hopefuls Release Full Songs Ahead Of February Festival 

Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest organisers have released the full versions of the 22 songs that could represent the country at this year’s music festival.

Judging by initial YouTube statistics, Aidan and Emma Muscat are the early favourites, with both their songs viewed several thousands more times than their competitors.

However, it is early days and a dark horse could yet pull off a surprise.

These are the 22 songs.

1. Enya Magri – Shame