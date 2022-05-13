Ludwig Galea Warns Of ‘Sociopaths’ In Music Industry As He Raises Nine Eurovision Questions

Former Maltese Eurovision contestant Ludwig Galea has raised several questions about the future of Malta’s song selection process, including a warning that certain “sociopaths” have tarnished the island’s reputation. Galea, who had performed in the 2004 edition of the contest with Julie Zahra, spoke out after Malta’s untimely elimination from the contest during last night’s semi-final. These are the nine questions he raised.

1. Has the time come for Malta to send fully local packages? 2. Was it a mistake for PBS to give up control of the festival and leave it in the hands of people who repeatedly ruined our reputation among other countries and the European Broadcasting Union? 3. Have we reached the proper level when submitting songs to represent Malta in the Eurovision? 4. Did the Malta festival take place just so we could say it took place? 5. Should the winning song be changed after the public votes for it? 6. What went wrong with the Turin performance? 7. Were we satisfactory on a technical and visual level? 8. Has the time come for PBS to join forces with a government entity like Festivals Malta to organise the festival properly? 9. Who will be responsible to clean our name from the dirt left by sociopathic people who believe the musical world revolves around them?

Emma Muscat failed to qualify to the Eurovision rand Final

“There are many more questions one must ask to analyse what happened in a holistic manner, but let’s not be stupid and think that only the artist and the song are to blame for the result,” Galea said. “Results are obtained through good performances and artists, but also through lobbying, integrity, honesty and genuine communication with other delegations, credibility and reciprocal respect with the EBU.” Last year, Galea warned of the existence of a “social media formula” to generate non-organic buzz around Eurovision songs – including manipulating betting odds in their favour, soliciting YouTube views through any means possible, and paying bloggers to generate hype. “This formula allows one’s song to peak at a fast momentum, unlike in organic online growth whereby a song starts growing gradually, reaching its highest peak in the final two days of the contest,” he said. “It’s dangerous because it creates fictitious hype and deceiving facts.” Galea spoke out after Destiny finished in 7th place with Je Me Casse, Malta’s best result since 2005 but a disappointment considering the song had sat at the top of the bookmakers’ charts. An internal investigation was called after the Broadcasting Ministry received reports that part of the national Eurovision budget was used to place bets on Destiny and manipulate the odds in her favour. Last November, the report concluded that there was no evidence of wrongdoing but it was never published. Lovin Malta has filed a Freedom of Information request for its publication. What do you think Malta should do to succeed at the Eurovision Song Contest?