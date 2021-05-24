WATCH: It’s A Disgrace Malta Had To Sing So Early After Winning Semi-Final, Eurovision TikToker Says

“This is actually a disgrace,” he said. “You’ve cost Malta so much; they could have done a lot better if you had put them in 11th, 12th or 13th. It’s actually shocking. I thought they put Malta sixth because they didn’t finish in the top three in the semi-final but when I saw the results and how well they did among the jury and televoters… It’s actually crazy.”

User ‘EurovisionAdam’, who has over 1.5 million followers, asked the European Broadcasting Union why it had placed Malta in such an early position when it had actually won the first semi-final.

A popular Eurovision TikToker has questioned the logic behind making Malta sing sixth at the final despite Destiny having won the first semi-final.

Malta finished third in the jury vote last Saturday, but a mere 47 points from the public saw it finish seventh overall, a disappointing ranking considering the high expectations for the song.

After qualifying from the semi-final, all contestants randomly chose a ball indicating which half they will sing at in the final, with Destiny choosing the first half.

The producers then selected the exact running order, placing Malta in sixth place – the first half of the first half.

It’s generally considered bad luck to perform so early on in the festival, with the argument being that people are more likely to forget about the song when the time comes to vote.

In fact, no contestant in the first nine acts of the final has won the contest since Turkey back in 2003.

Destiny’s manager Howard Keith Debono had criticised the “internal Eurovision politics” after Malta was placed sixth.

He said that the process for the process of picking the running order for the final has always been “an unnatural process” in his experience and that to “experience other countries campaign against an artist, because she was a threat, was truly beyond belief”.