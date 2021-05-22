Air Malta Offers English Comedian Free Flights To Island After He Praises Destiny

Air Malta has offered English comedian and presenter Jack Whitehall a flight to Malta after he praised Destiny’s Eurovision performance tonight.

“That was epic. I don’t know where the fuck Malta is but Destiny just put it on the map,” Whitehall tweeted after the young singer’s performance of Je Me Casse tonight.

It didn’t take long before Air Malta stepped in to offer the Fresh Meat and Bad Education actor two tickets to fly to Malta from Heathrow this summer.

“We will make sure you remember it for life,” the airline said.