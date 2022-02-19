د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Eurovision Song Contest Pays Tribute To Jazz Legend Charles ‘Ic-City’ Gatt

A tribute to the late Maltese jazz player Charles ‘Ic-City’ Gatt was aired at tonight’s Malta Eurovision Song Contest final.

Right before the first intermission, host Quinton Scerri acknowledged Gatt’s contribution to Maltese music and showed viewers clips and photos of the musician through the years.

Gatt, who is often regarded as ‘the father of Maltese Jazz’, died at the age of 77.

He served as music director of the Malta Jazz Festival for over 15 years, led Malta’s music school for over a decade and performed at some major jazz festivals across Europe and Asia.

This was the second tribute to a singer the Eurovision aired in as many days, following one in honour of Chris Scicluna that was aired yesterday evening.

Lovin Malta sends its condolences to the Gatt’s family during this difficult time 

