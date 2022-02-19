Malta Eurovision Song Contest Pays Tribute To Jazz Legend Charles ‘Ic-City’ Gatt

Right before the first intermission, host Quinton Scerri acknowledged Gatt’s contribution to Maltese music and showed viewers clips and photos of the musician through the years.

A tribute to the late Maltese jazz player Charles ‘Ic-City’ Gatt was aired at tonight’s Malta Eurovision Song Contest final.

Gatt, who is often regarded as ‘the father of Maltese Jazz’, died at the age of 77.

He served as music director of the Malta Jazz Festival for over 15 years, led Malta’s music school for over a decade and performed at some major jazz festivals across Europe and Asia.

This was the second tribute to a singer the Eurovision aired in as many days, following one in honour of Chris Scicluna that was aired yesterday evening.