Malta Finished 16th In Eurovision Semi-Final, One Of Lowest Placings In Recent Years 

Malta finished 16th out of 18 countries in the second Eurovision semi-final, one of the worst performances the country has registered at the music festival in recent years. With Emma Muscat’s ‘I Am What I Am’ winning 47 votes, Malta could only finish ahead of Montenegro (33 points) and Georgia (22 points).

Malta won 27 votes from the jury, with its most points coming from Sweden (seven points), Ireland and North Macedonia (six points each). As for the televote, Malta received three points from Ireland, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia and Estonia, two points from Belgium, Serbia and Sweden, and one point from Cyprus and Montenegro.

This is Malta’s worst Eurovision result since 2017, when Claudia Faniello also finished 16th out of 18 in the semi-final with 55 points. The last time Malta won fewer than 47 points in a semi-final was in 2015, when Amber won 43 points. However, only 17 countries had participated in that semi-final and Malta finished in 11th place. Do you think Malta deserved this score?

