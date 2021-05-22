Lithuania, Malta and Italy Get Most Love On Facebook

With all countries having performed, Malta, Lithuania and Italy are neck and neck in the Facebook ‘like’ race.

As of the time of writing, Destiny’s ‘Je Me Casse’ performance has received around 12,700 likes, while Lithuania has received 13,600 and favourite Italy has received 11,300.

However, Lithuania’s video was uploaded late and several fans complained, which could partially explain its huge amount of likes.



Ukraine has 6,500, Switzerland has 6,300, and France has 5,900.