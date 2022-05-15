Malta One Of Only Three Countries To Give Ukraine Single Digit Points In Eurovision Televote  

Malta was one of only three countries to give single-digit points to Ukraine during the televote of last night’s Eurovision grand final. With a breakdown of the results now published on the Eurovision’s website, it has been confirmed that Malta gave Ukraine eight points, Italy 10 points and the UK 12 points. This makes it one of only three countries not to give its 10 or 12 points to the eventual victors Ukraine, along with Serbia, who gave them seven points, and North Macedonia, who gave them eight.

Last night’s Eurovision was held in the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, with Russia excluded from the contest after invading its neighbouring country. For a moment, it seemed as though the war wouldn’t have much of a bearing on the results, with the UK’s Sam Ryder storming to victory among the jury vote with a total of 283 points, way ahead of Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra on 192.

Malta also gave one point to Finland, two to Poland, three to Romania, four to Norway, five to Sweden, six to Serbia, and seven to Spain. However, as the televotes were read out, it became clear that Ukraine had won a colossal level of support among the European public – 439 votes ahead of the UK’s 183. As the result was confirmed, one of the singers from Kalush Orchestra thanked the public for supporting his country in these difficult times, closing off his victory speech with “Slava Ukraini”.

Cover photo: Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra celebrate their victory. Photo: Eurovision

