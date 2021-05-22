Malta’s Destiny ‘Will Own That Stage’ As Childhood Eurovision Dream Becomes A Reality Tonight

Destiny is one of the favourites to win the competition, with all of Malta waiting in anticipation to find out whether this year could finally be the year Malta wins the competition.

“I have stated many many times that the Eurovision Song Contest was one of the reasons I fell in love with music,” Destiny said in a Facebook post this morning.

Malta’s star Destiny has vowed to “own the stage” during her performance at tonight’s Eurovision finals in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

“I clearly remember sitting on the sofa at home, watching the show amused at everything – the lights, the stage, and the artists. I also clearly remember saying to myself.. One day I will be on that stage, one day I will own that stage. That day is today.”

Malta’s entry has consistently ranked among the top five entries in betting odds charts, with Destiny giving a sassy and confident performance during Wednesday’s semi-final.

“Rest assured that I will give it my all tonight, you deserve the best entertainment and you deserve a colorful song that you can sing to especially after a period that we have gone through together. Je Me Casse will deliver just that. After I do my part, it is in your hands,” she told her hands.

Destiny, who won the Junior Eurovision song contest in 2015, was meant to represent Malta at last year’s before it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

