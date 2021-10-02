Maltese Eurovision Star Destiny Made Her Way To Madrid To Perform At The Official Eurovision Fan Club

Destiny Chukunyere hasn’t stopped since she returned to Malta from the 2021 Eurovision Song Festival, and this time she is making her way to Spain to perform at the Official Eurovision Fan Club in Madrid.

The 19-year-old icon represented Malta at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, which she won, and made her comeback at the 2021 Eurovision Song Festival with her powerful track “Je Me Casse”.

And there is no doubt that Destiny will once again give an amazing performance in Madrid, where she will flaunt the stage for an international audience once again.

