Ritmu Singer Aidan Chosen To Read Malta’s Votes At Eurovision Grand Final

Aidan will provide the only bit of Maltese flavour to the music show after Emma Muscat unfortunately failed to qualify from yesterday’s second semi-final.

Singer Aidan has been chosen to read the votes of the Maltese jury during tomorrow’s Eurovision Grand Final.

“I am so honoured and pleased that TVM has chosen me as their spokesperson this year,” Aidan told the national broadcaster. “The Eurovision is a huge platform for artists and I’m excited to be given this opportunity.

He was one of the favourites to represent Malta this year but his song Ritmu finished in second place at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest, behind Emma Muscat, whose winning song ‘Out Of Sight’ ended up getting replaced by ‘I Am What I Am’.

Do you think Aidan should take part in next year’s Malta Eurovision Song Contest?