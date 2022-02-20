The Initial Odds For Malta Winning Eurovision 2022 Are Already Here
Just hours after Emma Muscat was voted in as Malta’s Eurovision 2022 representative, the initial odds of Malta taking home the number one spot are already being tallied.
With some countries still yet to confirm who they’ll be sending to Turin, Italy for the big night in May, EurovisionWorld has already released its favourites after aggregating some of the top betting sites’ odds together.
As it currently stands, Italy’s Mahmood and Bianco’s Brividi is the current favourite to win the competition, with a 19% chance of winning.
Malta’s entry Out Of Sight is currently in 34th place, with 1% chance of winning as it stands.
Malta’s entry finds itself right behind Israel and ahead of Albania’s offerings.
However, it is still very early, and there are countless things that could happen over the coming weeks that could change any singer’s fortunes.
Cover photo: Michela Camilleri
Do you think Malta has a chance of winning Eurovision this year?