Truly Destined For Greatness? Malta’s Eurovision Entry Instantly Shoots Up To Second In The Odds

Look, we know. We’ve been here before. Countless times before. But even by déjà vu’s standards, this could be big. And speaking of French…

Hours after finally unveiling her Eurovision 2021 entry, Malta’s Destiny has shot up to second in the official bookmakers’ predictions with her song Je Me Casse.

Now of course, these predictions are just that, but the Eurovision World official odds have a habit of being pretty accurate.

In 2019, for example, they correctly predicted The Netherlands winning months in advance, as soon as Duncan Laurence’s magical Arcade was unveiled. Malta’s Michela Pace, on the other hand, had spent weeks gravitating between 9th and 12th place… eventually ending in 16th.

Meanwhile, Destiny’s Je Me Casse, released yesterday at 5pm, is already sitting on over a quarter of a million views, and is currently the number one trending video in the country.

Beyond our shores, Destiny’s name is already a familiar one within the Eurovision scene. Back in 2015, the Maltese starlet had blown everyone away at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, taking home the top spot with her song Not My Soul. Two years later, she made it to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, impressing notoriously harsh judge Simon Cowell in the process.

And while the then-17-year-old was ready to represent the island with All of My Love last year after winning X-Factor Malta, everything had come to a grinding halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, could 2021 prove to be Destiny’s – and Malta’s – year after all?