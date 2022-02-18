TVM Presenter Calls Out ‘Toxic’ Eurovision Comments: ‘What A Sad Country We’ve Become’

“This is over and above the toxic comments I saw about the singers. What a shameful public we’ve become.”

“Everyone insulting and criticising with a disgusting attitude and no one appreciating the work and dedication of the professional workers who put on this spectacular show and worked non-stop from Monday to Sunday to make these three days possible.”

“A toxic public, what a sad country we’ve become,” Farrugia, who presents the show Dakinhar, said.

TVM presenter Clara Farrugia has published a sombre post after witnessing several harsh comments at last night’s Eurovision semi-final.

“How relevant do we feel we are? Everyone seems to understand about everything nowadays. It would be better if everyone focuses on their professionalism and thank god that we have a variety show on local TV.”

A number of TVM employees thanked Farrugia for her post, with a line manager stating he is giving his utmost to the show although his mother is currently hospitalised.

Voting for the semi-final is still open, with the finalists set to be announced at the end of a special show this evening, where several past Eurovision winners are set to perform.

The Eurovision final will then be held on Saturday, with the winner representing Malta at the popular contest in Turin in May.

Aidan and Emma Muscat are the clear favourites to win the competition.

Who do you think should win the Malta Eurovision Song Contest?