Watch: Child Model Who Joined Emma Muscat On Eurovision Stage Will ‘Never Forget’ Big Night

Child model Chrizaya Attard warmed many a heart when she joined Emma Muscat on stage during last night’s Eurovision Song Malta semi-final. “Something that I will never forget, love you Emma Muscat,” Chrizaya said as she urged people to vote for the singer.

Despite her young age, Chrizaya is no stranger to big stages. A model with the Miss Malta pageant, she has won modelling prizes and has been compared to French model Thylane Blondeau. Emma Muscat won plaudits for her performance of ‘Out Of Sight’ at yesterday’s semi-final and is, along with Aidan, one of two clear favourites to win the entire competition.

Voting is still open and the finalists will be announced at the end of a special show this evening. The Eurovision final will then be held on Saturday, with the winner representing Malta at the popular contest in Turin in May. Who do you think should win the Malta Eurovision Song Contest?