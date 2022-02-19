Watch: Chris Scicluna Sings From Beyond The Grave In Powerful Tribute On Eurovision Legends Night
A powerful and emotional tribute to Chris Scicluna, one half of the beloved duo Chris & Moira, was aired at a Eurovision legends’ show last night.
With Eurovision singers from Morena to Renato all taking to the stage to sing their victorious songs from over the years, it was only fitting that the show would pay tribute to Chris, who had just died at the age of 62.
The show’s organisers exceeded expectations though, airing a clip of Chris and Moira singing their 1994 Eurovision song ‘More Than Love’ for the final time which was recorded a few days before his death.
It was a perfect tribute to a Eurovision legend, with the show’s presenters brought to tears and the crowd rising in a standing ovation.
Rest in peace Chris