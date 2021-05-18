WATCH: Destiny Owns The Stage In Shining Performance At Eurovision’s First Semi-Final

It was everything we were hoping for and more as Destiny closed off the night showing off her powerhouse vocals – proving once again why she’s a frontrunner to win!

She may have been last in line, but Destiny stole the show at the Eurovision semi-finals with an energetic and empowering performance of her hit single, Je Me Casse.

Destiny’s performance was sassy and confident with the Maltese star shining on stage her fully-revealed silver outfit.

Since the first semi-final performance, Malta’s odds have shot up according to official bookmakers from 13% to 16%.

Things are looking bright for Destiny as she awaits for the results to come in to find out if she made it to the grand final this Saturday.

What did you make of Destiny’s performance?