WATCH: Destiny Rocks Up On Stage With New, Silvery Outfit For Second Eurovision Dress Rehearsal

@lovinmaltaofficialWhat do you make of this new look? 👀 ##fyp ##malta ##fypmalta ##eurovision ##destiny ##dressrehearsal ##pink ##outfit ##lovinmalta

♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

After early morning speculation and a whole week’s worth of controversy, Maltese starlet Destiny Chukunyere has unveiled what seems to be an alternate outfit choice for next week’s Eurovision performance.

This morning, the young Maltese representative shared a photo of the top part of her new outfit, seemingly shading critics of that pink dress with the caption “feeling comfortable in my skin again”.

Moments later, kicking off Day 6 of the Eurovision Dress Rehearsals, Destiny took to stage with her instantly recognisable troupe of bright pink dancers… but something had changed.

This time, the teenage diva had that silver dress from this morning’s Instagram post on, with the lower part of the outfit still echoing the bright pink of Sunday night’s first dress rehearsal.

Later on Instagram, more photos of the new look – together with a teaser of the stage during the performance – were shared by wiwiblogs themselves.

 

What do you make of Destiny’s second outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

