WATCH: Destiny’s All Smiles Ahead Of Tonight’s Semi-Final As She Reveals Wish To Be ‘Brave Enough To Go Bald’

Later on, Destiny also reveals her “biggest hair fear”: wishing she was “brave enough to go bald.”

The Maltese starlet was being interviewed for a segment by Moroccanoil, the official presenting partner of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. So of course, a number of hair-related questions didn’t go amiss, with Destiny opening up on everything from her best hair tip to who has more fun (spoiler alert: she went with her own sisters and chose brunettes).

All eyes are on Malta’s Eurovision representative Destiny Chukunyere right now, with every single teaser clip from this week’s shows instantly going viral and being endlessly dissected. Now, though, in an exclusive interview obtained by Lovin Malta, Destiny looks much more at ease as she jokes around with Czech Republic representative Benny Cristo… while revealing a bombshell wish about her hair.

“I have a reason for it,” the young singer follows up the big claim, smiling. “I straighten my hair a lot and I lost my afro, and I want to rebuild it. I want to regrow it. But I’m not confident enough to do it – it’s a big move!”

“And I don’t know if it will suit me,” Destiny continues. “I mean obviously there are wigs you can use, but yeah, I’m sceptical about it.”

Benny Cristo quickly offers some wise words of support, with the Czech Republic representative himself having gone through a recent big change in hairstyle when he cut his dreadlocks, shaved his hair and even went a much lighter colour.

“I think sometimes, detaching yourself from the beauty of the hair is super important, and it can help you internally and mentally so much more than a nice haircut ever would,” he said. “If you need to go bald for a bigger dream like having a fro, you know, just like that.”

During the short interview, Destiny and Cristo were presented with quick-fire questions which saw them spray hair products at themselves if they wanted to answer the question first.

And there were actually quite a lot of questions or requests which Destiny chose to answer first… including singing “I love Eurovision” in Maltese, for that extra patriotic effect.

And with the first Semi-Final a mere couple of hours away, here’s one last big good luck to Destiny!

