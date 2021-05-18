WATCH: Eileen’s Back! Everyone’s Favourite Eurovision Commentator To Return Tonight, Live On Lovin Malta

Everyone has something to say come Eurovision week, but if there’s one person all of Malta loves hearing from, it’s Eileen Montesin. An absolute OG who’s been missing from Eurovision ever since a legendary five-year commentating stint, Eileen will make a grand return to Eurovision this week… starting from tonight!.

Eileen Montesin will be coming back for her classic running commentary during this year’s Eurovision, and it’s all happening on Lovin Malta’s Instagram page!

For tonight’s Semi-Final night, Lovin Malta’s very own Matt will be taking over Instagram Live all night long, and he’ll be joined by none other than Eileen Montesin. And yes; it’ll go down for a second time come Saturday’s Grand Finals.