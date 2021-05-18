WATCH: Eileen’s Back! Everyone’s Favourite Eurovision Commentator To Return Tonight, Live On Lovin Malta
Everyone has something to say come Eurovision week, but if there’s one person all of Malta loves hearing from, it’s Eileen Montesin. An absolute OG who’s been missing from Eurovision ever since a legendary five-year commentating stint, Eileen will make a grand return to Eurovision this week… starting from tonight!.
Eileen Montesin will be coming back for her classic running commentary during this year’s Eurovision, and it’s all happening on Lovin Malta’s Instagram page!
For tonight’s Semi-Final night, Lovin Malta’s very own Matt will be taking over Instagram Live all night long, and he’ll be joined by none other than Eileen Montesin. And yes; it’ll go down for a second time come Saturday’s Grand Finals.
A number of celebrity guests, familiar faces and even former some national Eurovision royalty will also be dropping in throughout the night to keep Matt and Eileen company and fill us in with their thoughts, so be sure to keep it locked on Lovin Malta’s Instagram account come 8:30pm!
And while you’re at it, for the full Eurovision experience, check out our live blog featuring Dave Grech Urpani and Tim Diacono, for two interesting and sure-to-be completely different running commentaries.
