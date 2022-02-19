د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Eurovision Legend Renato Rolls Back The Years To End Music Career With A Bang

Maltese Eurovision singer Renato rolled back the years yesterday night in what he said will be the last time he will ever perform on a big stage.

Renato joined several other previous Maltese Eurovision winners in a special show yesterday, performing ‘Singing This Song’, which he sang at the 1975 Eurovision Song Contest.

Although he’s 70 years old now, Renato showed the nation that he’s still got an incredibly silky voice and an ability to delight large crowds. 

After the performance, he confirmed that while he will continue singing at parties and small events, this would be his last ever time performing on a big stage. 

If he keeps his word, it will truly be a fitting send-off to a living legend.  

Did you watch the Eurovision legends night yesterday?

