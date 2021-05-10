WATCH: ‘I Feel Confident In It And That’s What Matters’, Destiny Says Of Her Divisive Eurovision Dress

“I feel confident in it and that’s what matters. I look beautiful. I’m very happy with my look. I chose it because I feel confident in it, I can move, I can shake,” she said.

Malta’s Eurovision star Destiny has had her say on the dress chosen for her performance, insisting that she feels confident in her outfit and that was all that mattered to her.

Destiny performed her first dress rehearsal during which she revealed her hot-pink outfit for the show.

The look was loved and hated in equal measure. Some commented about how the dress was a perfect representation of the song’s empowering message, though others felt it looked tacky and cheap.

Following the rehearsal, Malta fell to second favourite to win the competition having topped the odds charts for months now.

A spokesperson for the production team insisted with Lovin Malta yesterday that the rehearsal was just that and clips of the rehearsal didn’t reflect the whole performance.

Destiny will sing in the first semi-final on Tuesday and most likely at the final on Saturday where she remains one of the favourites to win.

