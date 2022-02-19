Watch: Julie And Ludwig Make One-Off Comeback We’ve All Been Waiting For 

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Julie and Ludwig on stage together but they made a comeback last night for a special performance of their Eurovision classic On Again Off Again.

The former duo, who represented Malta at the 2004 Eurovision, capped off a nostalgia-heavy night with a performance that would have put a smile on many a face.

And although Julie’s traditional laugh at the beginning of the song was unfortunately missing, everything else was pretty much as it was some 18 years ago.