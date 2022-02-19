Watch: Julie And Ludwig Make One-Off Comeback We’ve All Been Waiting For
It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Julie and Ludwig on stage together but they made a comeback last night for a special performance of their Eurovision classic On Again Off Again.
The former duo, who represented Malta at the 2004 Eurovision, capped off a nostalgia-heavy night with a performance that would have put a smile on many a face.
And although Julie’s traditional laugh at the beginning of the song was unfortunately missing, everything else was pretty much as it was some 18 years ago.
Rewatch the performance, soak it in, and remember times gone by, but don’t expect them to return to the big stage in the near future.
“We’ve already been asked if the duo is ‘on again’, the answer is no,” Ludwig said ahead of the show. “It’s the legacy of a beautiful musical journey which will remain ‘on again’ forever. Artists and people grow and move forward.”
Julie, who is contesting the upcoming election with the PN, said performing On Again Off Again after so many years was fantastic.
Did you watch last night’s Eurovision legends show?