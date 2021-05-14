WATCH: Prime Minister And PN Leader Call Up Destiny Ahead Of Her Big Night: ‘We’re So Proud Of You’

It’s been a long time since Malta’s Eurovision expectations have been this high, and while awaiting her time to shine, Destiny has received some moral support from the country’s two political leaders. Prime Minister Robert Abela, currently quarantined at home, called up Destiny to express his pride at her performances so far and her victory of the OUTMusic Award, an award which has previously been claimed by eventual Eurovision winners.

He also brought his daughter Georgia Mae to the screen to wish Destiny good luck. From her end, Destiny played it modest, pledging to do her best and make the people of Malta proud of her. “I’m constantly thinking of the Maltese people here and I want to make you proud of me,” she said.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who knows Destiny from their time together at a drama NGO, also called up the young singer to wish her the best of luck. He also took the occasion to send a message to the rest of us. “Destiny’s confidence and talent on the stage, despite her young age, should serve as an example of how we should face our daily challenges,” he said.

Do you think Malta will win the Eurovision this year?