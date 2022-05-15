Zelenskyy Announces Plan To Hold Next Year’s Eurovision In A Peaceful And Rebuilt Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the country will do its utmost to hold the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Mariupol, a port city that has suffered extensive damage by Russian forces.

“Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram after Ukraine’s Eurovision victory was confirmed last night. “Ukraine will host Eurovision next year for the third time in its history, and I believe it won’t be the last.”

“We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukrainian Mariupol. Free, peaceful, rebuilt.”

“Thank you for winning, Kalush Orchestra, and everyone who voted for us. I am sure that our victorious chord in the battle with the enemy is not far off.”