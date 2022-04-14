Win: 6 Reasons Why F45 Is Taking The World And Malta By Storm

There’s a new training trend that’s taken the gym world by storm. Coming from the land down under, this Australian way to train has already found its way into various studios across the UK and to our sunny shores. Here are the top 6 reasons why F45 training has become so popular. The F in F45 stands for Functional training and 45 is the length of the workout. F45 describes itself as “a global fitness community specialising in innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun & results-driven.

1. It’s a community of like-minded people

With camaraderie at the heart of how F45 is run – these group sessions will give you the intense workout you get when working with a personal trainer, along with the upbeat environment you get when you’re with a great group of people. Combining motivation with mighty workouts, attending F45 sessions soon becomes second nature. 2. All workouts can be completed in 45 minutes

With the pace of life feeling faster every day, and our schedules getting busier, finding a good two-hour slot for your workout can be impossible. With F45 not taking up too much time out of your occupied agenda you can complete one of these intense workouts in 45 minutes flat, leaving ample extra time for the rest of your responsibilities. 3. Classes are never repeated

Going through the motions and the same repeated pattern of exercise at the gym can really take the fun out of working out. With F45 you’ll never get bored – utilising a database of over 3,000 unique exercises – you will never attend a repeated class. 4. Up to 1,000 calories can be burned in a single session

Combining elements of Circuit Training, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and Functional Training – an F45 session will push you to your limits, in the best way possible. Beautifully marrying all of these ways to work out, F45 is proven to be the most effective workout method for burning fat and building lean muscle. If you give a session you’re all, you can burn around 1,000 calories in a single 45-minute session.

5. It’s an innovative way to work out

Some pretty cool technology is used in the day-to-day running of an F45 session. Using F45 TV – daily sessions are peppered with a streaming video demonstration of the workout, an interval timer, and a studio layout. This integrated platform will seamlessly guide members through the training session whilst helping F45 Trainers focus on the highest quality service possible. But, that’s not all – F45 Lionheart will also track your heart rate during the session and send you a full emailed report and calories burned throughout the session. 6. F45’s 8-Week Challenge

For the hardcore gym nuts, or really anyone who wants to give it a go – F45 have come up with an 8-week challenge that aims to completely transform your lifestyle. Following a meal plan specifically created by a nutritionist at F45 HQ, and assessing your muscle weight, body fat percentage and so much more – you can fully track your progress during this 8-week challenge. F45 is a complete model due to such powerful technology. Even creating an app – the F45 Challenge App takes members’ focus on fitness to another dimension. It provides all appropriate nutrition to fuel the F45 Workouts, shopping list recommendations, meal plans & food tracking to completely transform your health and fitness levels.

Here’s how you can WIN some exclusive prizes worth up to €500!

To celebrate the launch of this new way to train – the F45 gym is giving away three memberships and swag bags full of goodies to three lucky winners! First, second and third place giveaway winners will each win a subscription to the gym and a Welcome Pack. Filled to the brim with a swag gym bag, a towel, cap, and water bottle – everything you’ll need for an F45 training session can be yours! Apart from the Welcome Pack, there are three memberships up for grabs. With the first winner receiving a 3-month membership worth €507, the second person winning a 2-month membership worth €338 and the final winner winning a month’s membership worth €169 – starting your F45 journey has never been simpler. All you have to do is click on this link to enter and you might win a swag bag and a free membership!

Transform the way you train and give F45 a try. With sessions happening every single day of the week – you have no excuse to not give this class a shot. Tag someone who would love F45!