Famous Comedian Michael McIntyre To Greet Malta Into The New Year In Televised Event

New Year’s 2021 celebrations will include season’s greetings from the likes of world-renowned British stand-up comedian Michael McIntyre. Having made several visits to the island over the past few years, McIntyre shall once more greet Malta with his comedic presence – this time he shall see Malta into 2021.

It was always a possibility that this year’s New Year’s celebrations would be either cancelled or significantly different to usual. After all, this year has been filled with holidays that have been altered or outright cancelled in the face of the pandemic.

Fortunately, Malta’s 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations will be shown on television, available for viewing on One, TVM and Net as announced by the Valletta Cultural Agency and Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government José Herrera.

