Famous Comedian Michael McIntyre To Greet Malta Into The New Year In Televised Event
New Year’s 2021 celebrations will include season’s greetings from the likes of world-renowned British stand-up comedian Michael McIntyre. Having made several visits to the island over the past few years, McIntyre shall once more greet Malta with his comedic presence – this time he shall see Malta into 2021.
It was always a possibility that this year’s New Year’s celebrations would be either cancelled or significantly different to usual. After all, this year has been filled with holidays that have been altered or outright cancelled in the face of the pandemic.
Fortunately, Malta’s 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations will be shown on television, available for viewing on One, TVM and Net as announced by the Valletta Cultural Agency and Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government José Herrera.
Other acts of this televised extravaganza include the Palace String Orchestra, which consists of 12 musicians under the direction of Ryan Paul Abela. They will be accompanied by the likes of some of Malta’s top music artists including Amber, Jasmine, Kevin Paul, and Aidan.
The three-hour variety show, which will air from 10pm to 1am and hosted by Ben Camille and Andreana DeBattista, will also include local comedy group Min Imissu?.
Yet, the highlight of the variety show is to be Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Ember Trio.
This trio are famed for their cello and violin performances, bringing a unique spin of contemporary elements to classical productions. Their performance shall include performances in different, iconic landmarks across Malta, including the inside of St. John’s Co-Cathedral.
