Fancy Night In! Five Boujee Restaurants In Malta Doing Delivery

If there’s one thing Maltese people are great at, it’s celebrating – and what better way to celebrate a special occasion than to feast on some fancy-ass food? Now we might not be able to host large parties or cook up huge feasts for dozens of our friends, but that doesn’t mean we can no longer celebrate an achievement in style… So whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, graduation, or just craving some good old fine dining, here are six fancy restaurants offering to deliver some top-notch grub straight to your door! 1. Susurrus

Susurrus is the love-child of Mediterranean and South American cuisine – and though that might sound weird on paper, rest assured it’s nothing short of delicious. This place offers all the fancy dishes you could think of; we’re talking premium caviar, fresh oysters, and juicy Wagyu beef. So whether you feel like surf or turf, Susurrus will hit the spot. 2. One80 Mellieħa

You don’t really expect your average fine-dining restaurant to tailor a menu specifically for delivery… Well, that’s just one reason why one80 is anything but average. Thanks to its ‘at home’ menu, this Mellieħa restaurant is delivering pretty much anything from lobster and meat platters to crab sliders and sirloins. One80’s also got its very own ‘at home’ wine list which includes a healthy selection of sparkling, white, rose, and red wine. 3. Tarragon

Few things in life are better than some deliciously fresh seafood – pity it’s so damn hard to master. Give your kitchen a break this weekend and get a taste of what might be some of the best seafood on offer in Malta at Tarragon. Get a taste of some locally-caught shellfish or tickle your taste buds with 23-hour slow-cooked short beef ribs. Whatever you go for, rest assured you’ll be more than satisfied. 4. Madliena Lodge

The only thing that can match up to this restaurant’s iconically quaint ambiance is its mouthwatering cuisine – and you can get one of those things delivered right to your door. Madliena Lodge has, quite literally, got something for everyone, even vegans! Scroll through the restaurant’s seasonal menu and treat yourself and your loved-ones to a much-needed three course meal. Just be careful, you might keep coming back to this place every weekend. 5. Caviar & Bull