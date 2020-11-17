Calling All Hypebeasts! LIDL Sneakers That Sold Out All Over Europe Finally Land In Malta

People are, once again, losing it over LIDL – and for once, it’s not because of some massive BBQ sale they’ve got on.

A couple of months ago, LIDL rolled out its brand new LIDL Fan clothing collection in some of its European outlets, and people went crazy. The collection’s flagship item, the LIDL trainers, come in the brand’s iconic red, yellow, and blue colours and sell for just €12.99.

Just this week, Malta joined in on the fun as hypebeasts caught a glimpse of the sneakers in LIDL supermarkets all around the island.

When the collection released in Italy, shoes sold out in literal hours as customers gave little to no heed to the current COVID-19 rules and flocked to stores. The situation was more or less the same in literally every other European country that stocked the clothing line.