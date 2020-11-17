Calling All Hypebeasts! LIDL Sneakers That Sold Out All Over Europe Finally Land In Malta
People are, once again, losing it over LIDL – and for once, it’s not because of some massive BBQ sale they’ve got on.
A couple of months ago, LIDL rolled out its brand new LIDL Fan clothing collection in some of its European outlets, and people went crazy. The collection’s flagship item, the LIDL trainers, come in the brand’s iconic red, yellow, and blue colours and sell for just €12.99.
Just this week, Malta joined in on the fun as hypebeasts caught a glimpse of the sneakers in LIDL supermarkets all around the island.
When the collection released in Italy, shoes sold out in literal hours as customers gave little to no heed to the current COVID-19 rules and flocked to stores. The situation was more or less the same in literally every other European country that stocked the clothing line.
To make matters worse, these items are limited editions, as are most of LIDL’s products, so demand for them just keeps growing.
But soon after selling out, LIDL sneakers are popping up on a flurry of resale website for much higher prices. Online marketplace Grailed, for example, is seeing a surge in LIDL sneaker listings asking for upwards of €100. Same goes for British streetwear website Depop, where a pair of limited edition sneakers is selling for upwards of €80.
A number of key figures in Malta’s fashion spheres have already gotten their hands on these controversial items of clothing.
Well-known radio host Valentina Rossi, for example, was quick to jump on the hype train as she was seen taking home an entire crate of LIDL Fan products.
Photographer Brian Grech was next in line, as he took to Facebook to flaunt a pair of LIDL Fan socks in a very aesthetically-pleasing photo.
Opinionist Iggy Fenech had a thing or two to say about this clothing line…
Lovin Malta’s resident hypebeast David Grech Urpani got in on the action too!
@lovinmaltaofficialLIDL… sneakers? Welcome to the new trend that has kicked off today in Malta 👟😎😅 ##fyp ##fypmalta ##tiktokmalta♬ HAD ME LIKE [CLEAN] – Lem Thyret