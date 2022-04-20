Fashion Revolution Week Is Here: Check Out How You Can Be Part Of The Movement In Malta

Malta’s Fashion Revolution Week (FRW) is upon us, as people all over the world strive to raise awareness on fast fashion and all that it brings with it. It’s where activism and fashion meet, to culminate into this global movement. This year also marks five years since the birth of the Maltese Fashion Revolution movement, and they need your help with getting the word further out. Fashion Revolution Week (FRW) is the annual campaign bringing together the world’s largest fashion activism movement for seven days of action surrounding the anniversary of the Rana Plaza factory collapse. This year, the campaign will run from Monday 18th – Sunday 24th April, for the 5th year running, with the aim to collectively reimagine a just and equitable fashion system for people and the planet.

The theme for FRW 2022 is MONEY FASHION POWER This theme builds on the fact that the mainstream fashion industry relies upon the exploitation of labour and natural resources. Money and power are concentrated in the hands of a few, and growth and profit are rewarded above all else. Big brands and retailers produce too much too fast and manipulate us into a toxic cycle of overconsumption. Meanwhile, the majority of people that make our clothes are not paid enough to meet their basic needs, and, as marginalised and more vulnerable communities, already feel the impacts of the climate crisis – which the fashion industry fuels. While a lot of work has been done over the years, there is still a long way to go & the COVID-19 pandemic helped to prove this even more. This year, Fashion Revolution is calling on global citizens to rise up together for a regenerative, restorative and revolutionary new fashion system. Throughout Fashion Revolution Week, the groundwork will be laid down for new laws on living wages for the people that make our clothes, brands will be encouraged to shift their focus away from endless growth, and consumers will be inspired to scrutinise the real value of what we buy. To get involved, Fashion Revolution will provide the tools for people to write to their local policymakers about these issues, demand greater transparency in the fashion supply chain, support trailblazing small businesses and create their own fashion love stories to reconnect with the clothes they wear every day.

So which are the campaigns you can take part in? #WhoMadeMyClothes This campaign aims to give consumers a platform to demand that the brands they support make their supply chains more transparent. The campaign encourages consumers to make their voices heard and put pressure on their brands through social media in three easy steps. In order for us to measure our impact, it is important to tag (@) the brand they are asking for and use the hashtag #WhoMadeMyClothes. Fashion Revolution has run this campaign every year in Malta, and each year the demand from consumers grows!

#LovedClothesLast This campaign aims to bring awareness around the importance of making our clothes last longer, and how that is in fact, a sustainable act within itself. The campaign encourages consumers to consider the lifespan of clothing and the impacts that short lifespans may actually have on our environment & the people making them. It invites consumers to fall back in love with what they already own & share their Love Story on how their #LovedClothesLast. Fashion Revolution Malta will be launching a Love Story Campaign in collaboration with Insynk Collective, inspiring others to get on board.

Fashion Revolution Malta is also hosting a repair workshop this weekend, as part of the week’s itinerary of events. The event will be held at the Earth Day Green Fair, organised by The Eco Market, The Veg Box and Majjestral Park. Fashion Revolution Malta will be hosting a repair shop over 2 days, between 23rd and 24th April – where it will be offering free clothing repairs as part of our mission to make our #LovedClothesLast. The FRW team will also be offering some DIY tips and tricks for those interested in learning how to repair their own clothes. So head on down there this weekend and get the chance to meet the wonderful team behind Fashion Revolution in Malta! Tag someone that needs to read this