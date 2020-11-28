Make Christmas More Festive With Malta’s Newest Eco-Friendly Masks

One local company is trying to make this pandemic a little easier – especially for children. Utilising reusable fabric options and colourful design, the intention of Anti-Covid Stuff’s products are to make the pandemic during Christmas a little less depressing. Founded by Patrick Schaerrer, Anti-Covid Stuff was established in light of the need for masks and other PPE in Malta. With this in mind, Schaerrer strived towards diversifying the network of available PPE to Malta. As part of this diversity, mask materials include sourcing of specialised fabric and ingredients for the masks made from PET marine waste – which Lovin Malta has been told is created by the company Reo-ECO.

With that in mind, it soon became apparent to Schaerrer the true mental struggle children are having in this pandemic, having to adapt to all the new regulations that have been introduced to help prevent the spread of the virus – yet perhaps not fully understanding why there is a sudden need for these rules. As such, a line of mini-KN95 masks specifically designed with children in mind were created – each of them being both comfortable to wear and colourful in design. Given the Christmas season, a line of special Christmas masks has also been created – with both adult and child options. Pattern options include snowflakes, candy canes and even reindeers. “He designed special mini-KN95 masks for the kids. He even made one to match my daughter’s favourite pullover.” Schaerrer’s sister, Alexandra, told Lovin Malta. “Our girls really took to the masks and my little one went from throwing the biggest fits to wearing her masks around the house.”