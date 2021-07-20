Malta Fashion Week 2021 Recap! Check Out Some Of The Most Memorable Moments

Malta Fashion Week has just hosted a stunning three-day event showing off the works of the most talented designers that the island has to offer. The stylish event hosted an audience glammed up and ready to soak in the jaw-dropping looks provided by Malta’s very best.

The first night kicked off on Thursday 15th July with the collection of Yana’s Jewellery which was inspired by an electric Retro styled keyboard from the 80-90s era. Eversince was up next with ‘The Secret’; a collection inspired by the Laws of The Universe. Parascandolo then closed the fashion-filled evening with ‘TRIP’, which was a show that reflected a journey around the Maltese islands.

In between the shows, the audience was treated to some incredible local musicians who rocked that ‘never-ending’ catwalk. The performers included Eddie Fresco, Caro Etern and Jasmine Abela on the first night. While the third and fourth night saw Maxine Pace, Wayne Camilleri, Jimmy Bartolo and Jason smith, Ivan Grech, Brooke, and eurovision starlet Destiny.

Destiny - photo taken by Oliver Pace

Day two was opened with JAY’s collection called ‘Carmelo’. It was dedicated to his late grandfather who’s bright and joyful character inspired designs characterised by striking block colours and voluminous dresses. Meanwhile BLAKKRIPT wowed the audience with their debut collection titled ‘Shadows & Silhouettes’ which focused on minimalistic outerwear with a rougher edge adhering to a rebellious spirit and nocturnal inspiration. Ritienne Zammit then presented his own culturally rich collection called ‘La Rinascita 21’. It was inspired by the Order of Saint John of Jerusalem and it acts as a metaphor between the uprising of the Maltese islands during that period of history and the current hopeful wait for the revival within the artistic sector. The third and final night showcased what was left of these uber-talented designers, and it’s safe to say that the audience was not disappointed

The evening commenced with Fiona Couture’s ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ collection that was inspired by the turbulent reality that everyone has been living for the past 18 months. The designs celebrate life, hope, optimism and resilience. Gagliardi followed with #PostcardsfromMalta; a collection inspired by Maltese postcards during a time when travel hasn’t been easy. The iconic event was closed by the widely beloved Charles and Ron. They presented ‘GIOIA’ which was described as a tapestry of colour that transported the audience to an opulent ride through a rich part of Malta’s history. Where you at this year’s Malta Fashion Week?

