Michelle Muscat Shares Chic New Look In First ‘Real Studio Session’ In Years

She also shared the hashtags #timeisprecious #somemetime #newbalance while tagging make up artist Justin Brincat who runs the studio involved in the shoot.

“Finally in years… a real studio session,” Muscat said alongside the images showing her in a black chic outfit.

Michelle Muscat, Marigold Foundation Chairperson and wife of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, publicly shared a number of shots from a recent photoshoot – her first in a while – on Instagram.

Her image quickly racked up over 2,500 reactions in 24 hours, with Maltese singers, artists and celebrities praising her new look.

“Most beautiful,” Je Me Casse singer Destiny said as singer Brooke echoed her sentiment.

Muscat is the chairperson of the Marigold Foundation, which is behind the Pink October campaign raising awareness over breast cancer.

Her husband, Joseph Muscat, won two elections by historic margins but resigned as Malta’s Prime Minister in early 2020 in the wake of Yorgen Fenech’s arrest for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

After his arrest, Fenech implicated Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri in the murder, accusations Schembri has denied. Just today, Muscat was back in the news after revelations that he received €60,000 in consultancy payments from a Swiss firm connected to Steward Healthcare months after resigning as prime minister

Photo credit: Michelle Muscat via Instagram

What do you make of Michelle Muscat’s new look?