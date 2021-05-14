Miss Universe Malta Rocks Up To Florida In Beautiful Traditional White Għonnella Dress

Anthea Zammit showed off the traditional dress during a national costume competition held at the Miss Universe contest last night but sporting a more unique look with a special message.

Miss Universe Malta rocked up to Florida in a traditional and beautiful white għonnella, putting the island’s tradition and heritage on full display at the annual competition.

The dress featured a number of handprints that belonged to the residents of Fondazzjoni Nazareth in an effort to “promote the inclusion of people with special needs,” according to the designer of the dress, Etienne Schembri.

Zammit, who is just 26-years-old, is currently in Florida representing Malta at the 69th edition of the Miss Universe competition. She will go head-to-head with 80 other contestants from around the world.

Her choice of the traditional għonnella dress was praised by many online, including Minister for Inclusion Julia Farrugia Portelli.

“A strong statement on an international platform,” she said.

Zammit will be participating in the preliminary show for Miss Universe tonight with the final broadcast to be held on 16th May.

