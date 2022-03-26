‘Honouring My Heritage’: African-Style Fashion Show To Hit Malta This Coming April
Fashion enthusiasts across the country can now look forward to a unique African-inspired fashion show in Malta.
The event marks it as the first of its kind owing to its collection of striking range of clothing and accessories, all distinctive of the African Continent.
Lovin Malta reached out to Autiria (Autty), founder of Samba Afri Glam and organiser of the event.
“I am so happy to have introduced this unique fashion and to be sharing the beauty of African-inspired fashion here, in Malta,” she said.
“The shop was launched because, at the time, I could not find any African print fabrics or clothing locally. And I had been living in Malta for six years.”
“It’s not just a business, it’s a way to commemorate my heritage and the beauty of my homeland. I am happy and proud to share it with the rest of the world, starting here, in Malta.”
Samba Afri Glam opened its doors in November 2020 and has since piqued a rather deep interest from the Maltese.
“Since launching in Malta, I’d say 80% of my clients and followers are local, 20% are foreign. The people in Malta have been very open to my unique collections and they love them!”
“I really enjoy seeing how they respond and get excited with the vibrant and unique prints and colours. I call them Happy Colours.”
The event will showcase five different categories from Autty’s extensive collection. Smart and office wear, casual, party, evening, and freestyle.
“Even the models I chose aren’t your typical models. I put together a group of ladies of different nationalities. Maltese, Romanian, Spanish, Tunisian, Nigerian/British, Kenyan, French/Guadeloupean, and Greek).”
“The reason behind this was to show that this type of fashion and accessories can be worn by anyone, all body types, it is versatile and can be tailored to suit anyone’s style.”
The event will also feature handcrafted accessories from Lidsan Craftworks based in Malta and Perle-X from Senegal promoting eco-responsible and reusable shopping bags.
Fashion enthusiasts can hit this event on 30th April, at Ivy House, Triq Tunis, Pembroke, and can book online from the end of the week.
Tag a fashion lover