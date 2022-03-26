‘Honouring My Heritage’: African-Style Fashion Show To Hit Malta This Coming April

Fashion enthusiasts across the country can now look forward to a unique African-inspired fashion show in Malta.

The event marks it as the first of its kind owing to its collection of striking range of clothing and accessories, all distinctive of the African Continent.

Lovin Malta reached out to Autiria (Autty), founder of Samba Afri Glam and organiser of the event.

“I am so happy to have introduced this unique fashion and to be sharing the beauty of African-inspired fashion here, in Malta,” she said.

“The shop was launched because, at the time, I could not find any African print fabrics or clothing locally. And I had been living in Malta for six years.”

“It’s not just a business, it’s a way to commemorate my heritage and the beauty of my homeland. I am happy and proud to share it with the rest of the world, starting here, in Malta.”